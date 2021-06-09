Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 192.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 185,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

