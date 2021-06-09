Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $472,366,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM opened at $391.90 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.58.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

