Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

