Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $384.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

