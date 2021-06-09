Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 185.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 111.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

ADBE opened at $509.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.81. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.37 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

