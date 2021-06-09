EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $840.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $356,953.34 and $840.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.00906883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.97 or 0.08901097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049373 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

