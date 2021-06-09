EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. EtherGem has a market cap of $311,138.82 and $900.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00026207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.54 or 0.00940294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.48 or 0.09338844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050125 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.