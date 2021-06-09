Etsy’s (ETSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

