Everest Trading Up 29.7% This Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $53.46 million and $1.16 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00229399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.51 or 0.01258223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,672.89 or 1.00073837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

