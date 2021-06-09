Everipedia 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.90 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $134.73 million and $6.90 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,646,141 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,897,866 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

