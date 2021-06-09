Evoqua Water Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,638 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,874% compared to the average volume of 387 call options.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,316. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 337,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

