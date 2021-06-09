Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250,307 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $75,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

