Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,888,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,787 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Extended Stay America worth $96,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,412,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NYSE STAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,580. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

