Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $69.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

