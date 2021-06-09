F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

FSTX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 8,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

