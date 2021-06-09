F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $498,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

