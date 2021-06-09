Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up approximately 3.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.92% of Fabrinet worth $64,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,973. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

