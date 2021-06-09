Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.
- On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00.
Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,647,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.04. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $936.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
