Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,647,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.04. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $936.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

