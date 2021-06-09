Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 2,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,655. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

