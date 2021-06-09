Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $14.94. Fanhua shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 307 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $791.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fanhua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fanhua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

