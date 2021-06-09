Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

