Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.