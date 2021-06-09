Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of -380.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

