Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.84.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,311.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,464.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,230.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $845.86 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

