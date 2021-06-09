Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,451 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BYM stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.