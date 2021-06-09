Financial Review: First United (FUNC) versus The Competition

First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First United to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First United has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First United and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 First United Competitors 1506 7129 6348 343 2.36

First United presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 11.11%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First United pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 39.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First United and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million $13.84 million 9.34 First United Competitors $6.86 billion $1.20 billion 18.70

First United’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First United and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 21.03% 14.37% 1.08% First United Competitors 21.96% 10.55% 1.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First United competitors beat First United on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

