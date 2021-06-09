Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given a C$38.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT) received a C$38.50 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTT. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.55.

Finning International stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 180,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.08. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$18.05 and a 12 month high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.9993517 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at C$203,255. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

