First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 8,807 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Foundation alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 242,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.