First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,743 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 130.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,766,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $228.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.