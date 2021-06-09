First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

