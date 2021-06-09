First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $191.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

