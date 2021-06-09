First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $601,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

TJX opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

