First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,711 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $270,545,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $124.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

