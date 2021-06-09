First Horizon Corp Acquires 227 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $249.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

