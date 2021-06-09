First Horizon Corp Has $168,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

