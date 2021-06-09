First Horizon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

NYSE:LIN opened at $292.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $197.26 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

