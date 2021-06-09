First Horizon Corp Sells 250 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Horizon Corp cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 25,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $43,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

