First Horizon Corp Sells 4,400 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77.

