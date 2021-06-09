First National Bank Makes New $228,000 Investment in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

First National Bank bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $453.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

