First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.18. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 4,525 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

