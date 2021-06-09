Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

