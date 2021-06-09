Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report $850.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.80 million and the lowest is $811.40 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $462.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

NYSE FND traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.65. 581,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,935. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

