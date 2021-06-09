Flux Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flux has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.00395580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00182593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00246197 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004247 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004268 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,564,011 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

