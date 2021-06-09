FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of FMC opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

