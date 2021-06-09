Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. 474,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,783. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 408.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 447,191 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

