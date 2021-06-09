Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases $33,450.00 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Jennifer Hajj bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 79,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forian during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forian during the first quarter worth about $144,000.

Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the life sciences and healthcare payor and provider segments, as well as cannabis manufacturers, dispensaries, cultivators, and regulators.

