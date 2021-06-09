Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

