FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Achieves $7.89 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $266,445.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00025030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00908111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.31 or 0.08928885 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

