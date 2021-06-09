Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

FWRD stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

