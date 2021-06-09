Fractal (FCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134,188.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $134,188.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00221089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00210218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.24 or 0.01385664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.81 or 0.99450754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

